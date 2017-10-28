Higuain: 'San Siro Century destiny'

By Football Italia staff

Gonzalo Higuain believes it was “my destiny” to score the 100th Serie A goal for Juventus against Milan in this 2-0 victory.

Pipita bagged a brace, the first being his Century in the Italian top flight.

“When they disallowed the goal against SPAL, we said it was my destiny to score the 100th at San Siro! Now it’s 101, not bad,” the Argentine told Sky Sport Italia.

“Milan perhaps started stronger, but we played like a great team and the goal put the game on track. I think we deserved the victory.

“The Coach said games never end at San Siro and that is absolutely true. We stayed concentrated for the full 90 minutes and made only one mistake, when they hit the bar.

“Now we have to recuperate and focus on the Champions League in Lisbon.”