Player Ratings: Roma 1-0 Bologna

By Football Italia staff

A surprisingly tight game at the Olimpico, but who made a big impression on the Football Italia team?

Words: Ciro Di Brita @Ciruzzo36

Roma

Allison – 7

Pulled off a super save from Adam Masina when it looked like Bologna were about to take the lead.

Alessandro Florenzi – 7

Roma have sorely missed his energy and drive. The local lad was up and down the right wing the whole night and sent in some dangerous crosses.

Federico Fazio – 7

Used his height to his advantage by winning his aerial battles and almost scored a beauty, controlling with his chest before smashing his shot just over the bar.

Juan Jesus – 6

Was invisible, but that is a good thing for a centre half.

Bruno Peres – 6

Was more visible going forward than defending, went off with a muscular problem.

Lorenzo Pellegrini – 7

Had a solid game being Daniele De Rossi’s legs and covering for Kevin Strootman’s forward runs.

Daniele De Rossi – 6

Gave us glimpses of his ability, most notably when he bamboozled two Bologna players outside his own box before striding forward and playing a pin-point cross-field pass.

Kevin Strootman – 6

Kept plugging away in trying to link the defence with the attack, but his touch abandoned him on occasion.

Gregoire Defrel – 6

Had a good effort on goal after being teed up by Edin Dzeko in the first half, but shot straight at the ‘keeper.

Edin Dzeko – 6

Set Defrel up expertly with a cushioned first-time pass before he missed a free header from a corner. Had a goal disallowed for a tight offside position.

Stephan El Shaarawy – 8

Saw plenty of the ball, but was either crowded out or chose the wrong option before he smashed in a left-footed volley from a corner to win the game in style.

Substitutes:

Diego Perotti – 6

Replaced Defrel and tried to get involved straight away.

Hector Moreno– 6

Came on for the last 20 minutes and settled in to his role.

Gerson– N/A

Replaced the goalscorer El Shaarawy.

Bologna

Angelo Da Costa – 5

Could do nothing with El Shaarawy’s wonder strike.

Emil Krafth – 6

The Swede was strong at the back and made a few decent interceptions.

Filip Helander – 6

Good blocks on two dangerous El Shaarawy crosses, was the away side’s best defender.

Giancarlo Gonzalez – 6

Was solid and formed a decent partnership with Filip Helander.

Adam Masina – 7

Stuck well to his defensive duties and thought he had put his side in the lead with a strong headed effort that Alison made a miracle save on. Was his side’s best player on the night.

Andrea Poli – 6

Played a nice through ball for Federico Di Francesco early in the game and worked hard in supporting his defence and attack.

Erick Pulgar – 5

Midfielder tried to get on the ball and create something, but was outnumbered and out-muscled.

Adam Nagy – 5

The Hungarian put in a good shift in midfield before running out of gas and was replaced around the hour mark.

Simone Verdi – 5

The little maverick never got into the game, didn’t link up with his teammates and turned a free kick over at the 90th minute.

Bruno Petkovic – 5

Never got a touch and was booked for a ridiculous dive.

Francesco Di Francesco – 6

Had a point to prove while playing against his Father’s side and attempted a spectacular turn and volley that didn’t quite pay off.

Substitutes:

Cesar Falletti – 5

Gave the ball away in bad areas of the pitch.

Godfred Donsah– N/A

Replaced Poli for the last 10 minutes.

Mattia Destro – N/A

The ex-Roma man came on to boos from the home crowd and that was that for his involvement. If he can’t get a game with Rodrigo Palacio injured, then he must be in truly bad shape.