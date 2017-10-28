A surprisingly tight game at the Olimpico, but who made a big impression on the Football Italia team?
Words: Ciro Di Brita @Ciruzzo36
Roma
Allison – 7
Pulled off a super save from Adam Masina when it looked like Bologna were about to take the lead.
Alessandro Florenzi – 7
Roma have sorely missed his energy and drive. The local lad was up and down the right wing the whole night and sent in some dangerous crosses.
Federico Fazio – 7
Used his height to his advantage by winning his aerial battles and almost scored a beauty, controlling with his chest before smashing his shot just over the bar.
Juan Jesus – 6
Was invisible, but that is a good thing for a centre half.
Bruno Peres – 6
Was more visible going forward than defending, went off with a muscular problem.
Lorenzo Pellegrini – 7
Had a solid game being Daniele De Rossi’s legs and covering for Kevin Strootman’s forward runs.
Daniele De Rossi – 6
Gave us glimpses of his ability, most notably when he bamboozled two Bologna players outside his own box before striding forward and playing a pin-point cross-field pass.
Kevin Strootman – 6
Kept plugging away in trying to link the defence with the attack, but his touch abandoned him on occasion.
Gregoire Defrel – 6
Had a good effort on goal after being teed up by Edin Dzeko in the first half, but shot straight at the ‘keeper.
Edin Dzeko – 6
Set Defrel up expertly with a cushioned first-time pass before he missed a free header from a corner. Had a goal disallowed for a tight offside position.
Stephan El Shaarawy – 8
Saw plenty of the ball, but was either crowded out or chose the wrong option before he smashed in a left-footed volley from a corner to win the game in style.
Substitutes:
Diego Perotti – 6
Replaced Defrel and tried to get involved straight away.
Hector Moreno– 6
Came on for the last 20 minutes and settled in to his role.
Gerson– N/A
Replaced the goalscorer El Shaarawy.
Bologna
Angelo Da Costa – 5
Could do nothing with El Shaarawy’s wonder strike.
Emil Krafth – 6
The Swede was strong at the back and made a few decent interceptions.
Filip Helander – 6
Good blocks on two dangerous El Shaarawy crosses, was the away side’s best defender.
Giancarlo Gonzalez – 6
Was solid and formed a decent partnership with Filip Helander.
Adam Masina – 7
Stuck well to his defensive duties and thought he had put his side in the lead with a strong headed effort that Alison made a miracle save on. Was his side’s best player on the night.
Andrea Poli – 6
Played a nice through ball for Federico Di Francesco early in the game and worked hard in supporting his defence and attack.
Erick Pulgar – 5
Midfielder tried to get on the ball and create something, but was outnumbered and out-muscled.
Adam Nagy – 5
The Hungarian put in a good shift in midfield before running out of gas and was replaced around the hour mark.
Simone Verdi – 5
The little maverick never got into the game, didn’t link up with his teammates and turned a free kick over at the 90th minute.
Bruno Petkovic – 5
Never got a touch and was booked for a ridiculous dive.
Francesco Di Francesco – 6
Had a point to prove while playing against his Father’s side and attempted a spectacular turn and volley that didn’t quite pay off.
Substitutes:
Cesar Falletti – 5
Gave the ball away in bad areas of the pitch.
Godfred Donsah– N/A
Replaced Poli for the last 10 minutes.
Mattia Destro – N/A
The ex-Roma man came on to boos from the home crowd and that was that for his involvement. If he can’t get a game with Rodrigo Palacio injured, then he must be in truly bad shape.