Bucchi: 'Sassuolo had our say'

By Football Italia staff

Cristian Bucchi is content that Sassuolo caused Napoli problems at the Stadio San Paolo, even if they fell 3-1. “We had our say here.”

The Neroverdi were certainly minnows at the Stadio San Paolo, but gave the Serie A leaders a couple of genuine scares.

“I am happy with the way the lads interpreted the game. Obviously, we knew it would be difficult against the team that probably plays the best football in Europe, but at the same time I wanted us to play with freedom from pressure and to give it our best,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“We hit the woodwork twice, there were two semi-penalties and I think we had our say here. I liked my team, but unfortunately, we allowed Napoli a couple of really scrappy goals and paid for those distractions.”

Sassuolo were awarded a penalty, which was revoked when VAR showed the Vlad Chiriches foul was outside the box.

“Napoli play with their foot always on the accelerator, they don’t let you breathe. I think this can be the right year for the Scudetto.”

Bucchi has found it difficult to replace Coach Eusebio Di Francesco, who went to Roma, and changed Sassuolo’s tactics after many years of 4-3-3.

“There was always going to be a struggle for me to come in with new ideas and give the team an identity. We do manage that, but only in fits and starts. It’s a slightly different way of playing football and the players have certain worries, but once they shake those off, we’ll be on the right track.

“The objective is to play good football and through that find results.”