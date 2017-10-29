Belotti's back, so are Torino

Andrea Belotti made his comeback after a month out and Torino got back to winning ways, coming from behind to beat Cagliari 2-1.

The result may well have rescued Sinisa Mihajlovic’s job, at least for the moment, as it ended their run of just two points from five rounds.

It wasn’t a scintillating performance, but did provide the points and the kind of determination that had been sorely lacking of late.

Nicolò Barella had opened the scoring for Cagliari with a classic counter-attack, but Iago Falque tapped in a Cristian Ansaldi assist to equalise.

Belotti looked rusty after his knee injury and Adem Ljajic wasted several chances, but Joel Obi came off the bench to nod in the rebound from point-blank range.

Cagliari poured forward late on, but the Granata held on.

