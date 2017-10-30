Morata regrets Juve exit

By Football Italia staff

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata admits “I’d have never left Italy and Juventus” if he had it his way.

Morata won two Scudetti in two seasons at Juve, as well as picking up a Champions League runners-up medal, before moving back to Real Madrid last summer.

However, the Spaniard’s return was short-lived – despite an impressive goal record in 2016-17 – as he went on to join Chelsea over the summer.

“Why I chose to return to Real Madrid? Because there were contractual agreements that needed to be respected,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“The disappointment was enormous: I found myself back to square one. They treated me like the boy I was before my two seasons in Italy.

“Juve’s trademark? A winning mentality and great professionalism. My two seasons at Juve were great.

“I went there as a boy and left as a real player. For a Spaniard, Italy is the best country to live in.

“You have everything: beauty, history, art, cooking, fashion. I’d have never left Italy and Juve.”