Player ratings: Inter

By Football Italia staff

Inter were made to work for their victory but eventually ground out a 2-1 away win against a valiant Verona side.

Borja Valero put the Nerazzurri ahead, despite the home side playing the better football at times. Verona equalised midway through the half with a penalty after a crazy challenge from Samir Handanovic Handanovic on Alessio Cerci.

Giampaolo Pazzini scored the penalty but Perisic’s rocket from the edge of the area just five minutes later settled the game for Luciano Spalletti’s side.

Another scrappy win for Inter, but three points is three points and the Beneamata have now their best ever start to a Serie A season.

Words: Marcello Cossali-Francis

Samir Handanovic — 5

Could have cost Inter the three points were it not for Perisic. Crazy moment to wipe out Cerci in the box, which after the VAR, was scored. Had very little to do all game otherwise, and luckily for him Inter still took home the win.

Danilo D’Ambrosio — 7

A solid performance from the wing-back, who defended well and was relatively untroubled. Inter back-line came under pressure at times but restricted Verona to very little in terms of chances. D’Ambrosio never looked uncomfortable.

Milan Skriniar — 6

Again, never really tested. Coped well with Kean up top and marshalled his back-line well. Looks more and more at home in this side every game and is well worth all the good reviews he has had thus far.

Miranda — 6

Played well without being tested particularly. He has looked composed and assured so far this season in the majority of games and continued that form here.

Yuto Nagatomo — 7

Was given the task of dealing with Romulo and Cerci and did well. They were both getting forward frequently and Nagatomo managed to keep them from causing any real issues. Worked hard as he does every game, continues his good season form.

Matias Vecino — 8

Looked comfortable in the midfield and was not afraid to get forward and cause problems. Was confident on the ball and defended well when Verona had their spells of possession.

Roberto Gagliardini — 6

Quiet game from Gagliardini who did not impact the game very much. Inter were sloppy but the midfielder did not allow Verona much space or time on the ball and protected his back four well.

Antonio Candreva — 7

Provided a brilliant assist for Borja Valero’s goal in the first-half and generally played well. Provided some good balls in from wide areas but still looks a little short when it comes to his finishing. Did smash a few shots well off-target.

Borja Valero — 8

Inter’s best player of the night. Looked very lively throughout; defended well and was a constant threat to Verona. Scored a lovely goal also, volleying home from close range at the far post after a good run from midfield.

Ivan Perisic — 7

His rating would have been lower had he not scored a brilliant goal. Was sloppy in possession and did not create anywhere near what he usually does. Went missing for large parts but ended up winning Inter the game with his rocket of a goal. When a player plays poorly and still wins a game for his team, it says a lot about the player.

Mauro Icardi — 5

Extremely poor from the Argentinian. Hardly touched the ball and was rarely mentioned in commentary. Was marked out of the game by the Verona defenders and did not influence the game at all, he will be disappointed with his performance.

Substitutes:

Marcelo Brozovic: 5

Was only played for the last 15 minutes or so and didn’t really imact the game. Came on for Candreva just to add some legs in the midfield and ensure Inter did not concede again.

Joao Cancelo & Eder: N/A

Both only had a few minutes on the pitch and would be un-fair to rate their performances on that basis.