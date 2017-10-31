Sporting miss Carvalho, Coentrao

By Football Italia staff

Sporting CP have named their squad to face Juventus, with William Carvalho and Fabio Coentrao out.

The Portuguese side face the Bianconeri tonight, with the Serie A champions only needing a win to progress to the Last 16, as long as Barcelona beat Olympiakos.

Defensive midfielder William Carvalho misses out, as does former Real Madrid full-back Coentrao.

The first match of the double-header saw Juve win 2-1 in Turin, but after an unconvincing performance.

Sporting squad to face Juventus: Rui Patrício, Salin, Ristovski, Coates, Tobias Figueiredo, André Pinto, Jonathan Silva, Petrovic, João Palhinha, Bruno Fernandes, Acuña, Bruno César, Battaglia, Mattheus Oliveira, Gelson Martins, Podence, Dost, Doumbia