Sporting CP have named their squad to face Juventus, with William Carvalho and Fabio Coentrao out.
The Portuguese side face the Bianconeri tonight, with the Serie A champions only needing a win to progress to the Last 16, as long as Barcelona beat Olympiakos.
Defensive midfielder William Carvalho misses out, as does former Real Madrid full-back Coentrao.
The first match of the double-header saw Juve win 2-1 in Turin, but after an unconvincing performance.
Sporting squad to face Juventus: Rui Patrício, Salin, Ristovski, Coates, Tobias Figueiredo, André Pinto, Jonathan Silva, Petrovic, João Palhinha, Bruno Fernandes, Acuña, Bruno César, Battaglia, Mattheus Oliveira, Gelson Martins, Podence, Dost, Doumbia