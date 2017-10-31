Guardiola: 'City know Napoli test'

By Football Italia staff

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola warns “we all know the game that awaits us” against Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo.

It kicks off on Wednesday at 19.45 GMT after a 2-1 City victory at the Etihad.

“We all know the game that awaits us. The result is always the fruits of the performance, so we hope above all to put in a good performance,” Guardiola told Mediaset Premium.

“I knew even before the Manchester meeting that it was impossible to dominate this Napoli side for 90 minutes. It’ll be very equal, as it was in Manchester, because it was even apart from the opening 20 minutes when we did well to score two goals.”

Guardiola and Maurizio Sarri have showered each other in praise over the last few weeks, but are more reticent to compliment themselves.

“I’d be arrogant to say my team was the best in the world. When we Coaches look at our own teams, we always see the weaknesses and things to be worked on. When we look at other teams, we see them as perfect.

“We are a young side in terms of European experience, there are few who have a lot of Champions League experience, so it’s a challenge for us to grow every time we play away from home in Europe. This is a test to see how we are doing.

“Football, like all sports, is a test every time. We’ll see if my young players pass the test. If not, is it because Napoli were better or we were affected by the atmosphere – we will see.”