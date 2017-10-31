El Shaarawy: 'Memorable evening!'

By Football Italia staff

Stephan El Shaarawy said Roma’s 3-0 domination of Chelsea in the Champions League is “an evening you remember for your whole life.”

The Italy international bagged an early brace, then Diego Perotti finished off the rout at the Stadio Olimpico.

“These are evenings you remember for your whole life. Your first Champions League brace doesn’t happen every day,” the Little Pharaoh told Mediaset Premium.

Roma are not only still unbeaten in the tournament this season, they are also top of their group, as Atletico Madrid were held 1-1 at home by Qarabag.

“We’re going to hold on tight to this victory. There was a bit of scepticism around us this season. We went to London to put in a strong performance, the same in Baku.

“We must maintain the leadership of the group, then there’s another game before the break for international duty and we’ll focus on that.

“It has been a special week, alright. I had my birthday, the winner against Bologna, an intense week full of emotions. I am truly happy.”