Cuadrado: 'Juve got everything wrong'

By Football Italia staff

Juan Cuadrado acknowledges Juventus “got almost everything wrong” against Sporting, but still got a precious 1-1 draw.

Gonzalo Higuain’s late equaliser wiped out a Bruno Cesar opener in Lisbon.

“We got almost everything wrong and didn’t interpret this match in the right way,” the Colombian told Mediaset Premium.

“We should’ve been calm. It was a good result, now we’ve got to go into the next game and win. When you play so many matches, you can feel fatigue, but that is not an excuse, as we must be aware that we are in a strong team and get the results.

“It’s still an important point for us.”