Milan give Montella two games?

By Football Italia staff

The coming international break could see Milan sack Vincenzo Montella, if he doesn’t pick up positive results in the next two games.

The Rossoneri are already 12 points off the Champions League places after last weekend’s loss to Juventus, with a top four place crucial to their financial projections.

That has piled the pressure on the Coach, and Tuttosport believes that poor results in the next two games could seal Montella’s fate.

The Diavolo take on AEK Athens in the Europa League tonight, before facing Sassuolo on Sunday evening.

Even a loss to the Greeks wouldn’t see Montella lose his job immediately, but he’d be under threat of being shown the door over the international break.

Youth team coach Gennaro Gattuso would be the likely short-term replacement.