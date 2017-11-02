Line-ups: AEK Athens-Milan

By Football Italia staff

Milan would qualify for the next round of the Europa League with a victory away to AEK Athens, so look to Andre Silva and Leonardo Bonucci.

It kicks off at 18.00 GMT, follow the build-up and action from this game, Lazio-Nice and Apollon-Atalanta on the LIVEBLOG.

Coach Vincenzo Montella is under immense pressure after a series of poor results, though they are still unbeaten in Europe.

In fact, the only time they failed to win on the continent was a goalless draw with AEK at San Siro a fortnight ago.

However, a defeat in Athens would send AEK to the top of Group D instead, as they are also unbeaten this term.

Andre Silva is given the starting spot in attack with teenager Patrick Cutrone, benching Nikola Kalinic, with Hakan Calhanoglu in a supporting role.

Suso is not 100 per cent fit and therefore rested, with injured Jack Bonaventura, Lucas Biglia, Andrea Conti and Davide Calabria.

Franck Kessie is rested in favour of Riccardo Montolivo.

It’s a return for Bonucci, who has completed a two-match Serie A ban for elbowing Genoa defender Aleandro Rosi.

There are some familiar faces in the AEK squad, such as ex-Bologna, Udinese and Fiorentina midfielder Panagiotis Kone, former Inter striker Marko Livaja and ex-Bologna and Sampdoria winger Lazaros Christodoulopoulos.

They are missing injured Dmytro Chygrynskiy and Petros Mantalos.

These sides met in the 1994-95 and 2006-07 Champions League group phase, but Milan failed to score on either visit to Athens, drawing 0-0 and losing 1-0.

AEK Athens: Anestis; Vranjes, Cosic, Bakakis; Johansson, Simoes; Galo, Bakasetas, Helder Lopes; Christodoulopoulos, Araujo

AEK bench: Tsintotas, Tzanetopoulos, Galanopoulos, Giannoutsos, Ajdarevic, Vlachomitros, Giakoumakis, Livaja

Milan: G Donnarumma; Musacchio, Bonucci, Romagnoli; Borini, Locatelli, Montolivo, Rodriguez; Calhanoglu; Andre Silva, Cutrone

Milan bench: Storari, Abate, Zapata, Kessie, Mauri, Suso, Kalinic

Ref: De Sousa (POR)