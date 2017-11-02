Line-ups: Lazio-Nice

By Football Italia staff

Lazio have a perfect record in the Europa League so far and a victory over Nice tonight would ensure they top the group, but Mario Balotelli is benched.

It kicks off at the Stadio Olimpico at 20.05 GMT following on from the Aquile’s 3-1 win in France.

Simone Inzaghi’s men are not only flying high in Serie A, sitting pretty in joint third place with Juventus, but have also won every Europa League match this season.

Nice had also started with a perfect run until they met Lazio, capitulating despite going in front within five minutes through Balotelli.

The Biancocelesti have won six of their last seven European home fixtures, but Ciro Immobile is injured along with Felipe Anderson, Wallace and Dusan Basta.

This means Nani gets his first start along with Felipe Caicedo, also resting Marco Parolo, Senad Lulic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, but Luis Alberto is given a new deeper midfield role.

Nice had a fantastic season that has so far not been replicated, as they crashed out of the Champions League play-offs to Napoli and are struggling in Ligue 1.

The huge injury list isn’t helping matters, as they visit Rome without goalkeeper Yoan Cardinale, Marlon, Jean Michael Seri, Allan Saint-Maximin and Wylan Cyprien.

Italy international Balotelli was eager to prove himself ahead of the World Cup play-off against Sweden, but is left on the bench, as Wesley Sneijder pulls the strings behind lone striker Alassane Plea.

Lazio: Strakosha; Patric, De Vrij, Luiz Felipe; Marusic, Murgia, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, Lukaku; Nani; Caicedo

Lazio bench: Vargic, Bastos, Radu, Parolo, Lulic, Milinkovic-Savic, Palombi

Nice: Benitez; Souquet, Dante, Le Marchand, Jallet; Walter, Mendy, Sneijder, Koziello, Lees-Melou; Plea

Nice bench: Clementia, Sarr, Burner, Lusamba, Tameze, Balotelli, Makengo

Ref: Jesus Gil Manzano (ESP)