Lazio confident over De Vrij

By Football Italia staff

Lazio sporting director Igil Tare assures “there will be good news soon” regarding a new contract for defender Stefan de Vrij.

De Vrij’s current deal expires at the end of the season and an extension has yet to be agreed for him to stay at Lazio.

Nonetheless, Tare told Sky Sport Italia: “The next few hours will be decisive, but we’re in a good place and there will be positive news soon.

“Obviously, for as long as there’s nothing in black or white, nothing’s certain, but there will be good news soon.”

The 25-year-old helped Lazio beat Nice 1-0 on Thursday, which sent them into the Europa League round of 32.

