Luis Alberto earns Spain call-up

By Football Italia staff

Lazio attacker Luis Alberto has been called up to Spain’s squad for friendlies against Costa Rica and Russia over the next fortnight.

Luis Alberto’s run of four assists in Lazio’s last five Serie A games, helping the Aquile fly high in the table, sees him selected by Spain for the first time in his career.

He is joined from the Italian top flight by Napoli winger Jose Callejon and Milan midfielder Suso.

La Roja face Costa Rica on November 11, before travelling to Russia – hosts of next year’s World Cup - three days later.

Spain squad for Costa Rica and Russia: De Gea, Reina, Kepa; Ramos, Pique, Bartra, Odriozola, Nacho, Alba, Moreno; Isco, Luis Alberto, Saul, Asensio, Busquets, Thiago, Iniesta, Illarramendi; Suso, Callejon, Vitolo, Aspas, Morata, Silva, Rodrigo

