Marseille suspend Evra

By Football Italia staff

Marseille have announced they have suspended former Juventus defender Patrice Evra, after he appeared to kick a fan.

The left-back was involved in an altercation with OM fans ahead of last night’s Europa League match with Vitoria Setubal.

“Jacques-Henri Eyraud, President of Olympique de Marseille met with Patrice Evra today and informed him of his suspension with immediate effect, and his summons to a meeting ahead of a possible disciplinary sanction,” a statement from the French club confirmed.

“In addition, the first results of the internal investigation conducted by the club reveal unacceptable behaviour on the part of a handful of provocateurs who uttered particularly serious hate speech against the player, while he and his teammates were warming-up for an important match.

“As a professional and experienced player though, Patrice couldn’t respond in such an inappropriate manner.

“The club is continuing its investigation and will use all legal means at its disposal against individuals who, under cover of being passionate about OM, endanger the club’s reputation by entering the pitch and insulting a player instead of supporting him.”

Evra was freed by Juve in January to join Marseille, after two-and-a-half seasons in Turin.

