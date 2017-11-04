Dzeko rejects massive Chinese offers

By Football Italia staff

Roma and Edin Dzeko rejected offers from China that would’ve paid the striker €13m per year wages, it’s reported.

The Bosnia international won the Capocannoniere title as top scorer in Serie A last season and is continuing to impress this term.

According to Calciomercato.com, this prompted several Chinese clubs to offer him a salary in the region of €13m per year.

However, both Roma director of sport Monchi and Dzeko himself turned down the proposal immediately.

The 31-year-old has 10 goals and two assists under his belt between 14 Serie A and Champions League games this season.

