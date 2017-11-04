Crotone comeback stuns Bologna

By Football Italia staff

Simone Verdi made history by scoring two free kicks with different feet, but Crotone completed an improbable comeback to win 3-2 in Bologna.

It looked like a Rossoblu victory to end their run of three straight defeats when Verdi scored a remarkable first half brace, curling in a free kick with his left foot and another with his right.

The Calabrese club fought back with Ante Budimir in off the underside of the bar and then VAR awarded a penalty for Emil Krafth’s handling offence, which Marcello Trotta converted.

Mere moments later, Budimir blasted in his second of the match to turn it around completely.

It’s Crotone’s second straight victory after beating Fiorentina and sends Bologna into crisis mode.

