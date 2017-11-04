Quagliarella: 'Incredible atmosphere'

By Football Italia staff

Fabio Quagliarella relished his first goal in the Derby della Lanterna, as Sampdoria beat Genoa in an “incredible atmosphere.”

Gaston Ramirez opened the scoring in the first half before Quagliarella put the final nail in the Grifone coffin late on for a 2-0 result.

“I had never scored in the derby before. The atmosphere was incredible and I am happy to have broken that drought with a victory,” Quagliagol told Mediaset Premium.

“At the end of the day, the result is deserved, as we saw a great Sampdoria performance.”

The Blucerchiati have 23 points from 11 rounds, with a game in hand, only one below Roma, so are they aiming for European qualification?

“Objectives aren’t to be discussed now, we are only at the start of November and there’s too long to go. Let’s put the points on the board first and then see.”

Quagliarella has contributed to six goals in his last five games for Sampdoria, netting half of them, so should he be getting a call-up for the Nazionale?

“It’s only right that for the Italy squad we see young players, but it’s nice to know I’m still delivering the goods.”

