By Football Italia staff

Marco Giampaolo praised Duvan Zapata, but reveals he almost missed Sampdoria’s 2-0 win over Genoa due to surgery this week.

The Blucerchiati won the Derby della Lanterna for the third time running, a record equalling those set in 2003 and 1953.

They are now an incredible 17 points clear of their local rivals, with a game in hand, and are now pushing for a European place.

It has been a difficult week for Giampaolo, who was in hospital for an operation to remove kidney stones and only got to watch the training sessions yesterday.

“I feared that I wouldn’t be here tonight, but I thank the medical staff. It would’ve been terrible to miss out on this spectacle,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“You make mistakes, try to fix them and never stop learning. Often the responsibility is placed on the Coach, but players can enrich a tactician’s ideas and create something you didn’t expect.

“At half-time, I told my players they were a bit too tense and we could’ve passed it around better. In terms of passing, it was probably our worst performance and we stayed in it with sheer determination. It was a big game for our campaign, as it’s the derby and for confidence, but we could’ve played better.”

Duvan Zapata provided the assists for both Gaston Ramirez and Fabio Quagliarella goals this evening.

“We have different options now. Last season there was no point lifting the ball with the characteristics of the forwards, but now Duvan Zapata is both good in the air and can also run, dribble and power his way through. He gives us different solutions and at times we can play in a different way.

“Zapata came here when he hadn’t even been through pre-season training, but he is a fine professional, works hard and says very little. I just have to put him on the pitch.”

How well could this Sampdoria have done if they had kept Luis Muriel, Patrik Schick, Bruno Fernandes and Milan Skriniar?

“Years change, motivation changes and we can’t say what those players would’ve done here this season. Unfortunately, Schick hasn’t been able to play yet, but the others all proved themselves great talents at their new clubs.

“I don’t set objectives other than to improve ourselves. The team had 43 points last term and there’s no point setting your sights on specific targets that don’t really help the situation. We just want to do as well as possible, that’s all we need.”

