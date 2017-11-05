Line-ups: Juventus-Benevento

By Football Italia staff

Juventus wish to honour the 120th anniversary of the club’s foundation and start Claudio Marchisio against bottom club Benevento.

It kicks off at the Allianz Juventus Stadium at 14.00 GMT.

Follow the build-up and action as it happens from all today’s Serie A games on the LIVEBLOG.

The Old Lady was founded 120 years ago this week and this match is the culmination of those celebrations, so nothing less than a victory is expected.

That’s especially true considering they are facing Benevento, who have lost all 11 Serie A matches in their debut top flight campaign.

Max Allegri is without Miralem Pjanic, Medhi Benatia and Marko Pjaca, but Benedikt Howedes is on the bench and awaiting his Juventus debut after a series of muscular issues.

This all means that Marchisio gets his first start since the opening round of the season against Cagliari on August 19.

There are also starts for Juan Cuadrado and Douglas Costa, joining regulars Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain, though Federico Bernardeschi is snubbed again.

Benevento have not played particularly badly this term, but failure to score goals and a leaky defence proved their undoing.

Filippo Costa and Pietro Iemmello are injured, captain Fabio Lucioni suspended after failing a doping test, but Marco D’Alessandro is available again.

Amato Ciciretti is their main inspiration and set-piece specialist, so the most likely to cause Juventus any problems.

Juventus: Szczesny; De Sciglio, Rugani, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Marchisio, Matuidi; Cuadrado, Dybala, Douglas Costa; Higuain

Benevento: Brignoli; Djimsiti, Antei, Di Chiara; Venuti, Chibsah, Viola, Lazaar; Ciciretti, Cataldi; Armenteros

Ref: Abisso

Looking for betting predictions for all Serie A games?

Sign up to StrataBet and make more informed bets.