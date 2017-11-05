Maran: 'Chievo neutralised Napoli'

Rolando Maran explains how Chievo managed to “neutralise” Serie A leaders Napoli in a goalless draw at the Bentegodi.

The Partenopei had steamrollered everyone in Italy except for Inter this season, but were pegged back by the Flying Donkeys.

“We really needed a smile today. The good thing about this match, other than the result, is that it gives us the confidence to know we neutralised Napoli,” the Coach told Rai Sport.

“It was important to keep a clean sheet against Napoli, because we allowed them so very little and are clinging to this point.

“I don’t believe Napoli have any weak points as such. We had to take some of the pace out of their passing movement so we could get the marking in position. We managed that without many risks, so that’s thanks to the hard work of these lads.

“We changed a few things in defence recently, putting four in a line and wanted to close down the space around Jorginho.”

