Gasperini slams VAR

By Football Italia staff

Gian Piero Gasperini insists Atalanta were “damaged” by VAR and the Remo Freuler red card in their 1-1 draw with SPAL.

Bryan Cristante had opened the scoring, cancelled out by Luca Rizzo’s curler, but the hosts clung on down to 10 men for the last 20 minutes.

“We could’ve done more and perhaps there was some fatigue after the Europa League on Thursday,” confessed the Coach on Rai Sport.

“However, the red card on Freuler was not the right decision. The use of VAR in this case seriously damaged us.”

Freuler went in late and high on Federico Viviani.

