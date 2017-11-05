Semplici and SPAL regrets

By Football Italia staff

SPAL Coach Leonardo Semplici was left with regrets after a 1-1 draw against 10-man Atalanta. “We could’ve taken three points.”

Luca Rizzo’s splendid solo effort cancelled out a Bryan Cristante opener, but the visitors had great chances in the final minutes with Federico Viviani and Mirco Antenucci.

“The performance was excellent and it was the only way we could get a result here,” Semplici told Rai Sport.

“It’s actually a shame, because we could’ve taken three points tonight.”

SPAL rattled the woodwork late on after Remo Freuler’s dismissal.

