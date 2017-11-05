NEWS
Sunday November 5 2017
Semplici and SPAL regrets
By Football Italia staff

SPAL Coach Leonardo Semplici was left with regrets after a 1-1 draw against 10-man Atalanta. “We could’ve taken three points.”

Luca Rizzo’s splendid solo effort cancelled out a Bryan Cristante opener, but the visitors had great chances in the final minutes with Federico Viviani and Mirco Antenucci.

“The performance was excellent and it was the only way we could get a result here,” Semplici told Rai Sport.

“It’s actually a shame, because we could’ve taken three points tonight.”

SPAL rattled the woodwork late on after Remo Freuler’s dismissal.

Looking for betting predictions for all Serie A games?
Sign up to StrataBet and make more informed bets.
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies