Italy given FIFA warning

By Football Italia staff

Italy have been given an official warning by FIFA for delaying the kick-off in their match against Macedonia.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw, with Aleksandar Trajkovski of Palermo equalising after Giorgio Chiellini had opened the scoring.

The Azzurri eventually finished second in Group G, five points behind group winners Spain, so they face a play-off with Sweden on Friday and Monday.

The kick-off with Macedonia was slightly delayed, and today’s FIFA disciplinary report reveals Italy have been given an official warning.

It’s their fourth transgression of the campaign, with a 30,000 Swiss Franc fine for offensive chanting against Israel, a warning for a pitch invasion against Liechtenstein and a 15,000 Swiss Franc fine and a warning for letting off flares against Albania.

