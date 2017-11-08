Domenech: No Italy, no tragedy

By Football Italia staff

Raymond Domenech says it would not be a ‘tragedy’ if Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup but admits Marco Materazzi was his best opponent.

Domenech coached France at the 2006 World Cup, where they lost to Italy on penalties in the Final, and the 65-year-old was asked for his opinions on the Azzurri by Gazzetta dello Sport.

“No Italy a tragedy? It would be for you, but not the world. The world risked losing Argentina…” he told the newspaper.

“Will Italy qualify? Certainly, just look at 2006: you had all those problems and still won it.

“Italy have players who know how to handle stress, Sweden a lot less. They almost qualified in their group, but life was complicated.

“Buffon? He’s a great. It’s scandalous that he wasn’t given the Golden Ball in 2006. Still among the best goalkeepers? Probably not. He’s getting on now, at 40 years of age, but it’s normal.

“Italy’s best players? Maybe Bonucci and then Barzagli: he’s still very good. The best players I’ve faced as a Coach? It’s difficult, but Buffon, Cristiano Ronaldo… [Javier] Saviola was also very good.

“If we’re talking about the Final in 2006, Materazzi. He scored, got Zidane sent off and scored a penalty: he was the best.

“Pirlo? He was a great but not the best Italian of his generation. I met him when he played for the Under 21s, he denied me the Olympics in 2000 with a goal.

“However, he must thank Ancelotti, who moved him into midfield. He wasn’t a genius No 10.

“He can become a good Coach for how he read the game. Do I like Verratti and Balotelli? Veratti, yes.

“Balotelli would be among the best if he played for the team. He’s quick and he shoots well, but sometimes he stops and just watches his teammates.

“VAR for Zizou’s headbutt on Materazzi? The decision was right, but it wasn’t right to use video.

“If there’s a rule, it’s for everyone or no-one at all. Favourites for the World Cup? Brazil, Germany and Spain.”

