Juventus approached Bellerin

By Football Italia staff

Juventus tried to poach right-back Hector Bellerin from Arsenal several times over the summer, according to reports.

The Bianconeri needed a replacement for Dani Alves and eventually signed Mattia De Sciglio from Milan.

Tuttomercatoweb claim they were told at the WyScout forum that Juve approached Bellerin on numerous occasions, both via Arsenal and his personal entourage.

However, they were unable to reach an agreement on a transfer.

Bellerin came through the Barcelona academy and joined Arsenal in 2011, progressing to the senior squad in 2014.

He is under contract until June 2023, having signed the extension a year ago.

