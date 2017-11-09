Probable line-ups: Sweden-Italy

By Football Italia staff

Italy are expected to start Andrea Belotti with Ciro Immobile, while Sweden can rely on Albin Ekdal in the World Cup play-off.

The first leg kicks off at the Friends Arena in Solna on Friday at 19.45 GMT with the decider at Milan’s San Siro on Monday evening.

Simone Zaza is out of the Azzurri squad due to a knee injury he sustained in training on Thursday, a heavy blow considering the Valencia forward’s form and his likely spot in the starting XI.

He is not the only player in the stands, as Stephan El Shaarawy, Leonardo Spinazzola and Danilo D’Ambrosio are also not given a shirt number for the first leg tie.

This means Torino striker Belotti is widely expected to partner Lazio hitman Immobile in a 3-5-2 formation.

Italy need to be very careful ahead of the second leg, because Immobile, Giorgio Chiellini, Marco Verratti and Marco Parolo are all one yellow card away from a ban.

Sweden have defender Mikael Lustig suspended, but Ekdal appears to have shaken off his injury concerns, took part in the full final training session and is ready to start with Sebastian Larsson.

This bumps AEK Athens midfielder Jakob Johansson to the bench, despite playing regularly for Sweden in recent months.

Viktor Claesson is tipped to take the right-wing role in a 4-4-2 formation, but RB Leipzig star Emil Forsberg is the danger man on the left.

Victor Lindeloff has struggled at Manchester United, but should still take a role in defence with Bologna right-back Emil Krafth.

Sweden (probable): Olsen; Krafth, Lindelof, Granqvist, Augustinsson; Claesson, Larsson, Ekdal, Forsberg; Berg, Toivonen

Italy (probable): Buffon; Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini; Candreva, Parolo, De Rossi, Verratti, Darmian; Immobile, Belotti

Ref: Cakir (TUR)

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!