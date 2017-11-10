Nesta: So many Milan problems

Alessandro Nesta claims there are “so many problems” at Milan and reveals “I hope to coach both Lazio and the Rossoneri” one day.

Milan’s Chinese project finds itself under scrutiny after five defeats in 12 games, leaving them languishing outside Serie A’s European places, whereas Lazio are flying high in fourth place, coached by Nesta’s former teammate Simone Inzaghi.

“The new Milan? They still haven’t taken off and there are so many problems,” the Miami FC bossr told Corriere dello Sport.

“When you change so many things, it’s inevitable. Montella’s a great Coach, and he has a tough job at Milan.

“Inter for the Scudetto? Spalletti has a captivating personal character and ideas, but Allegri has a much better squad at his disposal.

“Future in Italy? Hopefully... I had some offers, but I have a contract with Miami. Would I prefer to coach Milan or Lazio? In the future, when I’m ready, I hope to coach them both.

“Inzaghi? There’s so much being said about Simone because his team are playing great football and Lazio are consistent in terms of performance and results.

“We played together for several years and I didn’t expect him to do so well.

“Rugani, Romagnoli and Caldara? I hope they have a career like mine and that of Cannavaro, but in order to grow, they have to play in the Champions League.”

