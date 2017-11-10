Palermo announce new President

By Football Italia staff

Palermo have announced the appointment of a new President, ending Maurizio Zamparini’s 15-year occupancy in the position.

A statement on Palermo’s official website confirmed Dr Giovanni Giammarva “will represent the club on all public and sporting endeavours.”

Zamparini reassumed control of Rosanero after Paul Baccaglini’s failed purchase of the club over the summer.

They are currently second in Serie B after 13 games and just one defeat, having been relegated from the top flight last season.

