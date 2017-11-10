Napoli consider Reina replacements

By Football Italia staff

Napoli are reportedly considering three goalkeepers to replace Pepe Reina, namely Mattia Perin, Geronimo Rulli and Bernd Leno.

The Partenopei ‘keeper is out of contract at the end of the current season, and it appears he will not be offered a renewal.

Real Sociedad’s Rulli was a target in the summer when it looked as though Reina might join Paris Saint-Germain, and Corriere dello Sport believes he’s still on the shortlist.

In addition, Genoa’s Perin is a potential candidate though it remains to be seen how he recovers from a cruciate ligament injury he suffered last season, his second such injury in less than 12 months.

Finally, the newspaper believes that German international Bernd Leno is a possible replacement for Reina.

