Evra given seven-month ban

By Football Italia staff

Former Juventus full-back Patrice Evra has been suspended from all European club matches until June 30, 2018 and sacked after kicking an Olympique Marseille fan.

The France international was remarkably sent off during the warm-up of a Europa League game against Vitoria Guimaraes on November 2 after he confronted his own club’s supporters behind the touchline.

Following an argument, Evra was pictured kicking one of the fans in the head and consequently sent off before kick-off.

UEFA announced that Evra has been banned from all European club matches until June 30, 2018, and fined €10,000.

Marseille have also confirmed they decided to terminate his contract as a result of the incident.

