Bonucci: 'Toivonen broke my nose!'

By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Bonucci claims Ola Toivonen “broke my nose after 30 seconds and should’ve been sent off” in Italy’s World Cup play-off in Sweden.

The incident occurred in the opening minute of the 1-0 defeat when Toivonen lashed out an elbow on the Azzurri defender.

Referee Cuneyt Cakir did not even book the Sweden striker, but did show a yellow card to his teammate Marcus Berg for protesting the award of a free kick.

“I’ve got a fractured nose!” Bonucci told Sky Sport Italia.

“He broke my nose after 30 seconds and should’ve been sent off. There’s not much you can say other than that. A referee with greater character would’ve sent off at least one of the Swedish players.

“We knew Sweden would play the long ball and flick it on, so they created very little, but we should’ve been quicker when moving the ball around.

“We have to believe in what we’re doing to the last moment of the second leg at San Siro on Monday.”

