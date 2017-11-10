Player Ratings: Italy

By Football Italia staff

Italy slumped to defeat in the first leg of their World Cup play-off with Sweden, leaving them with an uphill battle at San Siro on Monday.

A deflected effort from Jukub Johanssen condemned the Azzurri, and Football Italia rates the efforts of Giampiero Ventura’s men.

Words: Ciro Di Brita @Ciruzzo36

Gianluigi Buffon – 4

His kicking was somewhat erratic, made a good recovery on a loose ball in the box in the first half. Was left flatfooted by the deflection on the goal, may have gone down far too early, in hindsight.

Andrea Barzagli – 4

Let Candreva do his running for him, no longer has the legs to cross the halfway line and chase players 10 years his junior.

Leonardo Bonucci – 4

Was caught by a Swedish elbow and spent the first minute on the ground, had his every touched jeered by the home crowd after that. An untimely slip caused chaos outside his own box that lead to a Swedish free kick. Poor distribution and was missing solidity.

Giorgio Chiellini – 4

Nearly combined with Buffon to gift Sweden a chance from some slack play at the back in the opening minutes. Had to be bailed out by Bonucci when he missed a tackle and let his opponent past him. Spent most of the game passing back and to the side.

Antonio Candreva – 4

Overhit crosses are Candreva’s trademark and tonight he was showing off his full range. One such cross led to a corner and from the resulting set piece he had a strong effort parried by the Keeper. Had to cover the entire wing himself and was on a hiding to nothing.

Matteo Darmian– 7

Sent in some wicked early crosses for Belotti and Candreva but neither players could finish them off. Was desperately unlucky that his sweetly-struck shot cannoned back off the post. Was the only player tonight to be able to hold his head high coming off the pitch.

Daniele De Rossi – 3

Sloppy passes, and lucky to not be caught by the ref when he swung an arm at Marcus Berg. Liability. Sweden’s goal deflected in off his foot. It’s time for fresher legs, Jorginho sitting on the bench for him is unforgivable.

Marco Parolo – 3

Like a drone or worker bee, he buzzed about but didn’t do anything other than run around. The Lazio man barely touched the ball, but he almost stole in on goal when he picked up a loose ball, though he was easily muscled out of the way.

Marco Veratti – 5

No Azzurri CT has figured out what to do with him yet. Tonight he was asked to do the running for De Rossi and play the football for Parolo, while trying to do what Insigne does on the left. Hung out to dry by Ventura. Played some nice balls over the top, but no teammate could capitalise on them. Unsurprisingly he got himself a yellow card and will miss the second leg.

Ciro Immobile – 3

Anonymous, Immobile is far too similar to Belotti to make an effective partnership. The Lazio striker takes up the same spaces and makes the same runs as the Torino hitman, but lacks the technique.

Andrea Belotti – 4

Was severely lacking in match fitness and that has been apparent in his last few league appearances. The fact he was rushed into the team tonight sums up Ventura’s ineptitude. Headed inches wide in sixth minute, spent the rest of the half frustrated in trying to get into the game.

Substitutes:

Eder – 4

Came on for Belotti in an act of desperation by his coach, was asked to be the answer to a question nobody but Ventura asked. Didn’t get a look, never mind a sniff of the ball.

Lorenzo Insigne – 4

Came on for Veratti and had 15 minutes to try and create something out of nothing, Ventura threw him on to save his bacon but failed to provide him with anyone to aim a pass at.

The Coach

Ventura – 0

His side looks like they have never spent any time on the training pitch running drills and learning any passing movements, a team of strangers that were gathered together that morning off the street. What exactly has the CT learnt in the past 2 years? Nothing by the looks of it, tonight he fielded Conte’s team but sent them out without a game plan or with any motivation. Disgraceful.

