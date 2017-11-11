Krafth: 'Italy still favourites'

By Football Italia staff

Bologna and Sweden defender Emil Krafth maintains Italy “are still the favourites” to reach the World Cup even after a 1-0 first leg defeat.

The play-off is now tilted in Sweden’s favour following a deflected Jakob Johansson strike in Solna last night, with the decider at San Siro on Monday.

“Italy are still the favourites going into the second leg,” Krafth told TMW Radio.

“We want to go to the World Cup, though, and will do everything we can to eliminate them. It was a good performance and Italy didn’t play badly, but we were better.

“It’ll be tougher in Milan and Italy will certainly play better, so without doubt we’re facing a very difficult match.”

Krafth was substituted due to “fatigue,” while Albin Ekdal has a groin injury.

“He’s not at his best, but we’ll see if he can be there on Monday.”

Mikael Lustig returns from suspension, but Marco Verratti is banned for Italy in the second leg.

