Italy and Croatia court Ancelotti

By Football Italia staff

While there are growing calls for Italy to hire Carlo Ancelotti, it’s reported Croatia are closer to the ex-Bayern Munich boss.

The Azzurri are on the verge of failing to qualify for their first World Cup since 1958, but even if they do overturn the 1-0 first leg defeat to Sweden in the play-offs, Giampiero Ventura might not stay on the bench.

Many fans and papers are sending out an SOS to Ancelotti to come to the rescue of the Nazionale for the tournament in Russia next summer.

However, they face competition from Croatia, as according to the Corriere dello Sport newspaper, Ancelotti has already been approached by the Federation in Zagreb.

Croatia are also in the play-offs and beat Greece 4-1 in the first leg.

It’s suggested Luka Modric would help negotiate the move for Ancelotti, having worked with the Coach at Real Madrid.

Ancelotti would prefer a contract only from December 2017 to July 2018, but Croatia ideally want him locked down to June 2020.

He is currently a free agent after Bayern Munich sacked him, and was also linked with the Milan bench, but insisted he wanted to take the rest of the season off.

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!