Aleix Vidal to Roma?

By Football Italia staff

It is reported that Roma sporting director Monchi is looking to sign Barcelona’s Aleix Vidal.

The right-back previously worked with Monchi when the pair were at Sevilla before the 28-year-old left to join Barca in 2015.

Vidal has made just seven appearances in all competitions for the Catalan side so far this season, claiming two assists, and appears some way down Coach Ernesto Valerde’s pecking order.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Monchi is hopeful of landing his target and is working on a deal that would see the Spaniard sign for the Giallorossi in the January transfer window.

Vidal was linked with both Milan and Inter during last summer's window, but ended up staying put at the Camp Nou.

