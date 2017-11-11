Simeone visits Fiorentina camp

By Football Italia staff

Atletico Madrid Coach Diego Simeone visited his son, Fiorentina striker Giovanni Simeone, and had a long meeting with Stefano Pioli today.

Taking advantage of the break for international duty, the former Inter and Lazio player made the trip to Florence for a couple of days.

Cholo was given a tour of the Fiorentina training facilities and took selfies with his son’s teammates.

Sky Sport Italia report that Simeone also had a long talk with Viola Coach Pioli.

It’s not entirely new behaviour, as Simeone Senior also visited Giovanni when he was playing in Serie A with Genoa last season.

el cholo A post shared by Riccardo Saponara (@rickinara) on Nov 11, 2017 at 3:34am PST

