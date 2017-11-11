Atletico Madrid Coach Diego Simeone visited his son, Fiorentina striker Giovanni Simeone, and had a long meeting with Stefano Pioli today.
Taking advantage of the break for international duty, the former Inter and Lazio player made the trip to Florence for a couple of days.
Cholo was given a tour of the Fiorentina training facilities and took selfies with his son’s teammates.
Sky Sport Italia report that Simeone also had a long talk with Viola Coach Pioli.
It’s not entirely new behaviour, as Simeone Senior also visited Giovanni when he was playing in Serie A with Genoa last season.
