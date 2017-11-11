NEWS
Saturday November 11 2017
Simeone visits Fiorentina camp
By Football Italia staff

Atletico Madrid Coach Diego Simeone visited his son, Fiorentina striker Giovanni Simeone, and had a long meeting with Stefano Pioli today.

Taking advantage of the break for international duty, the former Inter and Lazio player made the trip to Florence for a couple of days.

Cholo was given a tour of the Fiorentina training facilities and took selfies with his son’s teammates.

Sky Sport Italia report that Simeone also had a long talk with Viola Coach Pioli.

It’s not entirely new behaviour, as Simeone Senior also visited Giovanni when he was playing in Serie A with Genoa last season.

 

el cholo

A post shared by Riccardo Saponara (@rickinara) on

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.
Sign Up for FREE now!
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies