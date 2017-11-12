Ekdal 'expected stronger Italy'

By Football Italia staff

Sweden international Albin Ekdal “expected Italy to be stronger, but everything could change” in the second leg of the World Cup play-off.

A deflected Jakob Johansson effort gave the Swedes a 1-0 victory in Solna on Friday evening, and the decider is in Milan on Monday at 19.45 GMT.

“We are certainly not the favourites to qualify, as we only won 1-0 and Italy will be a different team at San Siro,” Ekdal told TMW Radio.

“The Azzurri didn’t create very much against us and to be honest I expected Italy to be stronger, but everything could change on Monday.

“Our opponents will play with more aggression, but we are solid in defence. The atmosphere of the Friends Arena was decisive for us, just as San Siro will lift Italy.

“Having said that, I know what it’s like to score in this stadium.”

Ekdal famously bagged a hat-trick when Cagliari earned a shock 4-1 victory here against Inter in September 2014, but has since moved on to Hamburger SV.

“I learned a great deal in my seven years in Italy and grew as a player thanks to Serie A. In Italy they do talk about the referee a lot more than we tend to in Germany or Sweden. Perhaps the official was a little more lenient in the first leg, but that’s part of football.”

