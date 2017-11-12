Luis Alberto: 'Spain dream come true'

Lazio midfielder Luis Alberto experienced a “dream come true” after making his senior Spain debut at the age of 25.

“It’s a dream come true,” he told Cadena Cope.

“The whole world knows what a marvel it is to see these players train and compete up close.”

The former Sevilla, Liverpool, Malaga and Deportivo La Coruna man previously had just two caps for his country at Under-19 level and one with the Under-21 side.

His performances for Lazio this season earned him a call from Julen Lopetegui, having contributed three goals and seven assists in 16 competitive games.

He came off the bench for the final 15 minutes of Saturday evening’s 5-0 friendly win over Costa Rica.

