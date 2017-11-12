Huge Italy flag against Sweden

By Football Italia staff

The 74,000 fans at San Siro will turn into a giant Italy flag for the crucial World Cup play-off against Sweden on Monday.

It kicks off at 19.45 GMT and follows on from the 1-0 defeat in Solna on Friday evening.

The Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan, commonly known as San Siro, is almost sold out and the final tickets are on sale today.

Although there were 5,500 tickets made available to Swedish supporters, only 1,800 have been sold so far.

It’s reported there will be a huge choreography in the stands with one Curva all in green, the other all in red and the central stand becomes white to create a massive Tricolore flag.

The Azzurri have never lost in this stadium, earning 22 victories and four draws with 76 goals scored and 22 conceded.

Also in attendance will be 10,000 children from various football schools in the Lombardy area.

Over 1,000 stewards will be working at San Siro on Monday evening.

