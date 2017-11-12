Higuain: Family worries affected form

By Football Italia staff

Gonzalo Higuain has been dealing with the secret worry of his mother’s ill health for over a year, revealed the Juventus striker’s brother.

Pipita struggled for form during the Copa America for Argentina, then at the start of this season in Turin, but seems to have rediscovered his scoring touch.

“Football is not an exact science and players are like all other workers, as they too go through better or worse periods based on the thoughts going through their minds,” Nicolas Higuain told Tuttosport.

“There are family situations that can influence you. For example, we had problems with our mother in the summer of 2016, before the Copa America.

“Fortunately, she has overcome the illness and is doing well now, but must continue to have periodic checks.

“Even if you don’t want to think about off the field issues, you can’t help it. Unfortunately, in football nobody cares if your mother or your son is ill.”

