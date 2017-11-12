NEWS
Sunday November 12 2017
Higuain: Family worries affected form
By Football Italia staff

Gonzalo Higuain has been dealing with the secret worry of his mother’s ill health for over a year, revealed the Juventus striker’s brother.

Pipita struggled for form during the Copa America for Argentina, then at the start of this season in Turin, but seems to have rediscovered his scoring touch.

“Football is not an exact science and players are like all other workers, as they too go through better or worse periods based on the thoughts going through their minds,” Nicolas Higuain told Tuttosport.

“There are family situations that can influence you. For example, we had problems with our mother in the summer of 2016, before the Copa America.

“Fortunately, she has overcome the illness and is doing well now, but must continue to have periodic checks.

“Even if you don’t want to think about off the field issues, you can’t help it. Unfortunately, in football nobody cares if your mother or your son is ill.”

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.
Sign Up for FREE now!
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies