Italy vs Sweden player ratings

By Football Italia staff

Italy’s World Cup dreams were dashed as they drew a blank against Sweden at San Siro.

With an overhaul expected, which players, if any, impressed in the Football Italia ratings?

Words: Greg Murray

Gianluigi Buffon - 6

This was hardly a fitting final international match for a player of Buffon’s calibre. The Italy stalwart had barely anything to do all game but could be seen roaring his players on throughout.

Andrea Barzagli – 6

Much like his ‘keeper had very little to do on the defensive side, and was left furthest back when Italy were in possession. Misplaced a number of passes, but is a centre-back, not a playmaker.

Leonardo Bonucci – 5

Unlike Barzagli, Bonucci has made his reputation on the back of being a ‘ball-playing’ defender, and on the night, struggled to contribute at all offensively. A number of long passes to the left-wing, a trademark of the centre-back, were misplaced or over-powered.

Giorgio Chiellini – 7

Chiellini was by a distance the most effective of Italy’s back line when going forward, and went above and beyond the expectations for a centre-back, playing a number of decent crosses into the box. The Juventus defender, on what was his final game for Italy, gave everything he had to try and get his team a goal, and can not be blamed for their failure.

Antonio Candreva – 5

The Inter winger remains an enigma, capable at times of brilliance, but sometimes completely incapable of putting even the simplest of crosses into the box. Against Sweden, Candreva looked dangerous when running at the opposition, but failed to make it count when he got anywhere near the goal.

Marco Parolo – 5

Tall and strong, Parolo did his best to cause havoc in the Sweden half, but is far from the type of player needed to unlock a stubborn defence. Looked more a Marouane Fellaini than an Andrea Pirlo.

Jorginho – 6

The Napoli midfielder looked nervous for the first ten minutes of his competitive international debut, but grew into the game as it progressed. Before long the midfielder had returned to his metronomic self, and linked up well with Ciro Immobile on a number of occasions.

Alessandro Florenzi – 6

It was rogue choice by Ventura, to play Florenzi, who hasn’t played at central-midfield for Roma in well over two years, instead of the likes of Daniele De Rossi. However, the younger Roman acquitted himself well, and very nearly scored with a flying volley.

Matteo Darmian – 4

The Manchester United full-back proved why he is behind the likes of Ashley Young on Jose Mourinho’s team sheet, and seemed utterly incapable of crossing the ball. Darmian could well have given a penalty away early on for a hand-ball, although perhaps should’ve earned one in the second half, after taking a knee to the ribs.

Manolo Gabbiadini – 5

Yet another left-field decision from Ventura, the forward worked hard to link up with Immobile, but ultimately offered very little up-front. Other than one shot, which ballooned over the bar, it was hard to remember Gabbiadini contributing at all.

Ciro Immobile – 6

Serie A’s top scorer very nearly brought Italy level late in the first half, with a shot that took both the keeper and a defender to clear. With so many players in the Sweden penalty area, Immobile did not have the space in which to operate that he usually enjoys at Lazio, but, even so, could have been more ruthless on the night.

Subs

Stephan El Shaarawy – 7

Made a massive impact upon his introduction, looking to take players on, and even bringing a save out of Robin Olsen in the dying minutes. Whatever it was that possessed Ventura to start Darmian over Il Faraone for a match in which Italy needed to score is beyond me.

Andrea Belotti – 5

Il Gallo’s poor performance on Friday seemingly lost him his place in the starting line up, and in spite of hard work, he made little impact when coming on. Surely Lorenzo Insigne would’ve been a better substitution?

Federico Bernardeschi – 5

Had a difficult task joining the game late on, but took to it admirably, and gave Italy more of an edge. Yet another better option on the left than Darmian.

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!