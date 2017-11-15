De Rossi visited Swedish players

By Football Italia staff

Daniele De Rossi visited the Swedish players on their team bus, to apologise after Italian fans booed their national anthem.

Jeers and whistles could be heard from the San Siro crowd during Monday night’s World Cup play-off match, with Azzurri captain Gigi Buffon applauding ‘Du gamla, du fria’ to get them to stop.

Now it has been revealed by podcast Tutto Balutto that De Rossi visited the squad on the bus to offer his apologies.

“He said well done and apologised for how some of the players behaved in Stockholm, and for how some of the fans booed our national anthem in the return leg,” Pontus Jansson confirmed, speaking to Expressen.

“The whole atmosphere on the bus was like: ‘wow, did that really happen?’. It was one of the nicest moments for a long time actually, what a damn gentleman.”

Coach Janne Andersson also praised De Rossi, although he wasn’t on the bus at the time.

“That’s sport at its best, you can brawl with each other out on the pitch, it can be a ‘small war’ but afterward you shake each others’ hands.”

