Thursday November 16 2017
Juventus open new school
By Football Italia staff

Juventus have inaugurated the World International School of Turin, part of a Bianconeri citadel taking shape in the Continassa area.

The club invested huge sums to buy up land close to the Allianz Juventus Stadium and are building training centres, stores and a hotel.

Today, CEO Beppe Marotta was present at the opening of WINS – the World International School of Turin – which will include the J College, dedicated to players coming up through the Juventus youth academy.

“WINS represents a reference point for excellence, the same excellence that Juventus always want to seek out,” explained Marotta.

“A football club can be defined as a sporting phenomenon, a business, but above all a social enterprise: we have circa 400 players registered for the youth academy, which means just as many families who trust their kids to us, so we have a strong responsibility.

“At WINS, we have found a structure that can help us not so much create players as intelligent men who can also play football. I am proud to be here and launch a gym that will help us to train the human qualities of tomorrow’s men.”

