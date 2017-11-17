Inzaghi confident over Immobile

By Football Italia staff

Simone Inzaghi says he is ‘hopeful’ that Ciro Immobile can play in Saturday’s Derby della Capitale between Lazio and Roma.

“We can’t treat this game like the others,” he said at a Press conference.

“These are special games and we have to face them with intensity and determination, also because Roma have great quality and certainly won’t be afraid of facing us,” he said at a Press conference.

“Immobile? He’s still suffering from the small problem he had on the eve of Udinese [before the international break].

“He seemed to be fine on Wednesday, but the pain came back on Thursday and we stopped him.

“Still, we hope he can play and we’ll see how he responds to today’s training session. He’s a very generous player, who’s missed just two games since last year.

“"This is a derby, so whoever wins it will be given big boost to do even better. At the start of the season, no-one thought we’d be ahead of them before the derby.

“We’ve both started the season excellently. My hope is for us to stay on these levels for a long time. Before the game, however, you can only do your talking on the pitch.

“We’ll face this game openly. They have a great team with a great Coach. I’m very impressed by Di Francesco, also because he’s quickly transmitted his ideas to the team.

“Roma have changed their attitude towards football. Sometimes they wait for their opponents and sometimes they’re aggressive.

“I expect them to do both of these things against us. Roma suffer less now but also score less.

“Without Salah and not having Schick available, they’ve lost something in attack, but they’re nonetheless a very organised team.

“Immobile and Parolo after Italy’s defeat? They come into this game from a big disappointment, and the calendar gives them the chance to redeem themselves in an important game.

“They’re preparing for the derby in the best way they see fit mentally. As coaches, we’re preparing it for it in the knowledge that it’s a unique game.

“Aside from our new signings, who have international experience, our players have already played in the derby and that’s important.

“I want the derby to be played out like a show. There was the anniversary of [Lazio fan] Gabriele Sandri’s death a few days ago, so this game must be a celebration. May the best team win.”

