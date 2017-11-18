Ancelotti keeps Azzurri waiting

By Football Italia staff

Carlo Ancelotti will reportedly not enter genuine negotiations for the Italy job until FIGC President Carlo Tavecchio’s future is confirmed.

The former Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, PSG, Chelsea and Milan boss is the hot favourite to replace sacked Giampiero Ventura after the Azzurri failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

According to the Corriere della Sera newspaper, Ancelotti warned he is only open to the job if he is given a ‘project’ to work with.

Above all, he has no intention of being the lightning rod to under-fire President Tavecchio, who is facing multiple calls to step down.

Ancelotti doesn’t want to be brought in just to prop up Tavecchio’s status, so he will wait until after the Federation meeting on November 28 to begin real negotiations.

He would also not take the job until July 1, which is when his contract with Bayern Munich formally expires.

‘Carletto’ said he would take the rest of the season off and he means in.

The Corriere della Sera notes the biggest threat to Italy’s hopes of landing Ancelotti is the Arsenal situation, as he remains intrigued by the option of working in club football again.

