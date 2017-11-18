Murgia: 'Derby defies description'

By Football Italia staff

Lazio midfielder Alessandro Murgia notes the Derby della Capitale against Roma “defies description: you have to experience it.”

It kicks off at 17.00 GMT

“Few expected Lazio to have more points than Roma at the start of the season, they are well-organised, but we are working well and everyone knows the Derby defies description: you have to experience it,” Murgia told Mediaset Premium.

“I think the Derby is the Derby, it reflects the fans, the city and what these two teams are currently going through. It’ll be an exciting match and everyone wants to take home the victory.

“There are players here who have been through many derbies, they know how much it means and we all prepared well for this appointment.

“This is a decisive match for the league and for our fans.”

