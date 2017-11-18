Napoli break Milan down

By Football Italia staff

Lorenzo Insigne and Piotr Zielinski sprung the offside trap as Napoli punish Milan 2-1, but there was a late scare after Alessio Romagnoli’s volley.

The Partenopei ensure they will stay top of the table for at least another week after this surprisingly hard-fought victory at the Stadio San Paolo.

Insigne needed VAR to confirm his opener was valid, as Romagnoli was keeping him level when he ran on to a Jorginho ball over the top and showed off a marvellous first touch.

Just as the Rossoneri were pouring forward in search of an equaliser, Zielinski sprung the offside trap again from a Dries Mertens assist to nutmeg Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Romagnoli kept it open in stoppages with a goal out of nowhere, his spectacular left-foot volley from outside the area, but it was too little, too late.

