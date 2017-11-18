Bonucci: 'Milan too fearful'

By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Bonucci concedes Milan are held back by “fear” and lack self-confidence after the 2-1 defeat to Napoli. “We do things that are too predictable.”

Lorenzo Insigne and Piotr Zielinski sprung the offside trap at the Stadio San Paolo, while Alessio Romagnoli’s late volley was mere consolation.

“There is some disappointment, above all for the second half, as we tried to contain them in the first and played practically the entire second period in their half,” Bonucci told Mediaset Premium.

Yet Milan’s first touch in the opposition penalty area didn’t arrive until the 50th minute, something that this season has only been done by bottom of the table Benevento against Napoli and Juventus.

“Napoli pressed us hard in the first half and we’d reach their final third, but then get scared and try a shot from distance. That’s why we need to grow in terms of character and courage, as we do things that are too predictable and that can’t break down an organised side like Napoli.

“Our determination comes in fits and starts, so that too is a symptom of fear in the squad. We’ve got to make that final step up to put these fears behind us.

“We are missing something to get the result, even when the performances are improving. We’ve decided not to feel sorry for ourselves, as we must keep going and the victories will come as a result of the process while we build confidence, self-belief and determination.”

The first goal was decided by VAR, as it had originally been flagged offside, but the second was a clearer incident.

“I had gone towards Zielinski, I thought he was offside, but didn’t see Mateo Musacchio was a centimetre behind the rest of us. We’re just missing that tiny step to be competitive and make our quality count.”

Bonucci was asked about the Italy World Cup play-off defeat to Sweden and the subsequent dismissal of Coach Giampiero Ventura.

“There is still a great deal of sadness, but what’s done is done and cannot be changed, so there’s no point crying about it now. All we can do is use this to change what happens in and around Italian football.”

Is Carlo Ancelotti the right man to lead the Nazionale?

“Ancelotti’s career speaks for him. He’s a great Coach and a winner, but other things need to be decided even before choosing a CT.”

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!